Wise Garden - Update 1.1.0

Here is a little update following feedback, thanks to people reporting bugs on steam discussions and by email.
Changelog:
Display and Localization:
- Fixed chapter 8 character missing fail dialogue
- Fixed English text formatting
- Fixed wrong fail message for lantern order
- Undo button is now hidden to make room for fail messages
Undo :
Undo button no more reverts 2 actions
Skip button displays correctly after failed a level (3 solutions puzzles)
Tutorial:
Add tips dialogue to chapter 8
Achievement:
"A legend in the raking" "A true Legend" now count the stars on completed level to unlock the achievement
Other:
- Removed Espagnol and Japanese from language selection
- Removed always on top window option
- Made "back to menu" and "Hint" buttons more visible on top of complexe background
- Updating Title screen design
- pop-issue when undo-painting after one failed attempt
Non-reproducible bug:
Lanterns triggerable twice.
Controller support is still unavailable but is planned in a future update.
Changed files in this update