Wise Garden update for 6 June 2023

Wise Garden - Update 1.1.0

Build 11403007 · Last edited by Wendy

Here is a little update following feedback, thanks to people reporting bugs on steam discussions and by email.

Changelog:

Display and Localization:

  • Fixed chapter 8 character missing fail dialogue
  • Fixed English text formatting
  • Fixed wrong fail message for lantern order
  • Undo button is now hidden to make room for fail messages

Undo :
Undo button no more reverts 2 actions
Skip button displays correctly after failed a level (3 solutions puzzles)

Tutorial:
Add tips dialogue to chapter 8

Achievement:
"A legend in the raking" "A true Legend" now count the stars on completed level to unlock the achievement

Other:

  • Removed Espagnol and Japanese from language selection
  • Removed always on top window option
  • Made "back to menu" and "Hint" buttons more visible on top of complexe background
  • Updating Title screen design
  • pop-issue when undo-painting after one failed attempt

Non-reproducible bug:
Lanterns triggerable twice.

Controller support is still unavailable but is planned in a future update.

