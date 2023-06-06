Wise Garden - Update 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11403007 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 10:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Here is a little update following feedback, thanks to people reporting bugs on steam discussions and by email.

Changelog:

Display and Localization:

Fixed chapter 8 character missing fail dialogue

Fixed English text formatting

Fixed wrong fail message for lantern order

Undo button is now hidden to make room for fail messages

Undo :

Undo button no more reverts 2 actions

Skip button displays correctly after failed a level (3 solutions puzzles)

Tutorial:

Add tips dialogue to chapter 8

Achievement:

"A legend in the raking" "A true Legend" now count the stars on completed level to unlock the achievement

Other:

Removed Espagnol and Japanese from language selection

Removed always on top window option

Made "back to menu" and "Hint" buttons more visible on top of complexe background

Updating Title screen design

pop-issue when undo-painting after one failed attempt

Non-reproducible bug:

Lanterns triggerable twice.

Controller support is still unavailable but is planned in a future update.