Rabat Protocol:Metal Rhapsody update for 6 June 2023

Update announcement on June 6

New Content:

Major Update: We've introduced a new Main Weapon Affix System! Now, our guerrilla team members can obtain weapons with various affixes by defeating enemies of elite rank or higher in battles. There are three levels of rarity, from low to high: Green < Blue < Orange. The number of affixes corresponds to the level of rarity.

New Tactical Skill: Firepower Pour.

Bug Fixes and Adjustments:

Fixed some skill parameter errors.
Adjusted the display mode for level difficulty switching.

