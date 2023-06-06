Train Simulator Classic - 6 June Update

Hello everyone, and thank you for bearing with us whilst we've been putting this patch together.

We've just put live an update that will resolve the majority of the remaining issues from April's Core update, This is available now, please ensure you have automatic updates turned on.

This includes fixes for:

Steam Engine Injectors

Number 4 Camera

Frontend Fatal Errors

99% Fix for LUA Script Errors / Broken Loco Functionality

We have identified that the Save & Reload issues are related to Chinese localisation and have fixes pending for the specific content which require updating. The fixes will roll out independently of the core update once they have been tested.

As ever, if you see any issues after the update, please let us know on the official Dovetail Live forums (thread here). Thanks for your patience once again!