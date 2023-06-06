1,fixed level points size bug,
2,fixed audio effect volume bug,
3,fixed camera offset bug
4,fixed lightning ball size bug
5,fixed weapons more than 6 bug
6,fixed upgrade labels list bug
7,ai learning relic can use for sniper gun and gatling
8,fixed base life slider pos bug
9,skip wave you can got relics now
10,fixed weapon switch bug
11,fixed diamonds animation bug
12. damage value text optimaze optimization
13,fixed base life restore bug
14,fixed weapon buff stay remain bug
15,fixed relic resources respawn bug
Outpost update for 6 June 2023
bugs fixed list
