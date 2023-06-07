- Character stash has been tripled in size.
- New Tranquil Turmoil crafting item. Very rare spawn from elites and bosses in institute missions only (affected by crafting material map modifier). Gives/replaces shrine of balance modifier to equipment.
- Hell ingots now also have a chance of dropping from elites in hell gate levels. Boss drop rate reduced to compensate.
- Specific item drop multiplier stats now affect drop chance instead of stack size.
- Fixed coin drop multiplier stat not working.
Ghostlore update for 7 June 2023
Update 1.006
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ghostlore Content Depot 1783281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update