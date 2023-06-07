 Skip to content

Ghostlore update for 7 June 2023

Update 1.006

Share · View all patches · Build 11402848

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Character stash has been tripled in size.
  • New Tranquil Turmoil crafting item. Very rare spawn from elites and bosses in institute missions only (affected by crafting material map modifier). Gives/replaces shrine of balance modifier to equipment.
  • Hell ingots now also have a chance of dropping from elites in hell gate levels. Boss drop rate reduced to compensate.
  • Specific item drop multiplier stats now affect drop chance instead of stack size.
  • Fixed coin drop multiplier stat not working.

