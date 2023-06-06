Hotfix 06/06

Princesses & Princes,
Another Hotfix today!
New Features
- Added fire to large fire place
- Stone arch can now be placed on roads
- Added Material LODs to trees
Fixes
- Fixed roads not adapting correctly to ground
- Fixed several grass issues
- Fixed issue where hero would bug out if you re-built hero quarters.
- Fixed several issue with territory indication dashed lines.
- Fixed issue where the ground would "deteriorate" before placing a building.
- Fixed issue where Stone deposit would flicker
- Cleaned up generation of area around trees
- Fixed water effects starting before fountain is built
- Fixed water fountains running on winter
- Fixed butterflies playing on winter
- Fixed saving time would be scaled depending on speed of the game (old saves will keep the saved time)
- Fixed trees loading with random intense colors on winter
- Several localization fixes
- Fixed several rare issues that could freeze the game.
- Several UI fixes
- Fixed issue with particle systems re-activating due to rain
- Fixed some grass bushes not being placed at the proper height
Optimizations
- Optimized buildings material
- Heavily optimized roads shader
- Heavily optimized town houses foundation shader
- Heavily optimized trees shader
- Optimized some minor quality settings
- Heavily reduced grass count
- Optimized grass mesh
- Heavily reduced polycount for bushes around trees
Thanks.
With love,
Changed files in this update