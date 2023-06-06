 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabledom update for 6 June 2023

Hotfix 06/06

Share · View all patches · Build 11402811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Princesses & Princes,

Another Hotfix today!

New Features

  • Added fire to large fire place
  • Stone arch can now be placed on roads
  • Added Material LODs to trees

Fixes

  • Fixed roads not adapting correctly to ground
  • Fixed several grass issues
  • Fixed issue where hero would bug out if you re-built hero quarters.
  • Fixed several issue with territory indication dashed lines.
  • Fixed issue where the ground would "deteriorate" before placing a building.
  • Fixed issue where Stone deposit would flicker
  • Cleaned up generation of area around trees
  • Fixed water effects starting before fountain is built
  • Fixed water fountains running on winter
  • Fixed butterflies playing on winter
  • Fixed saving time would be scaled depending on speed of the game (old saves will keep the saved time)
  • Fixed trees loading with random intense colors on winter
  • Several localization fixes
  • Fixed several rare issues that could freeze the game.
  • Several UI fixes
  • Fixed issue with particle systems re-activating due to rain
  • Fixed some grass bushes not being placed at the proper height

Optimizations

  • Optimized buildings material
  • Heavily optimized roads shader
  • Heavily optimized town houses foundation shader
  • Heavily optimized trees shader
  • Optimized some minor quality settings
  • Heavily reduced grass count
  • Optimized grass mesh
  • Heavily reduced polycount for bushes around trees

Thanks.

With love,

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1651561 Depot 1651561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link