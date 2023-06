Share · View all patches · Build 11402748 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 08:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey WEJAMMERS

We just published an update with the following features:

Loopy - An easy to use looper that copies what you play in single player mode

A small design refresh

Translations in German, Japanese, Spanish, French, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Chinese (Simplified)

Private Sessions - Give a code you your friend to jam in private

Play with A S D F keys

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Thanks