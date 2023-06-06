 Skip to content

Void: Edge of Existence update for 6 June 2023

Void: Edge of Existence Patch 1.1.23

Patch 1.1.23 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All,

This Week I have attach the new Page of the Manga to Go Along side the Game, Please find the new page on the Main Menu > Read Manga

Hope you all have a wonderful day,
Dala(Jon)

