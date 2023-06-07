Greedventory - Patch Notes 2023.06.07

- Fixed a bug impacting ultra-wide screens
- Fixed a CTD bug that impacts some players on start-up
- Tweaked Librarian (Dust Collector) quest and achievement - increased visibility for the Collectable Pages by player pressing ALT key
- Fixed a save system glitch that prevented players from properly reloading a save
- Morzok Fight - added a visual effect that more clearly reflects the required fighting pattern
- Morzok Fight - changed Morzok’s parry indicator for ‘Blood Pike’ attack
- Small Electric Twins and Master of The Mill balance fixes
- S.Chinese Localization Fixes
