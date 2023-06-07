 Skip to content

Greedventory update for 7 June 2023

Greedventory - Patch Notes 2023.06.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug impacting ultra-wide screens
  • Fixed a CTD bug that impacts some players on start-up
  • Tweaked Librarian (Dust Collector) quest and achievement - increased visibility for the Collectable Pages by player pressing ALT key
  • Fixed a save system glitch that prevented players from properly reloading a save
  • Morzok Fight - added a visual effect that more clearly reflects the required fighting pattern
  • Morzok Fight - changed Morzok’s parry indicator for ‘Blood Pike’ attack
  • Small Electric Twins and Master of The Mill balance fixes
  • S.Chinese Localization Fixes

