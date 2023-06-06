 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator update for 6 June 2023

"Hippospace Download" DLC is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11402595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My dear ducks,

Jetpack your stuff, we are going to space!

Some time ago we received a postcard from cow duck inviting us to pay a visit. So we decided to go take a look, and thought why not bring you all with us? Join us on Hippospace Download.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2400830/Placid_Plastic_Duck__Hippospace_Download/

We are daring a bit more with this third location, and we are eager to hear what you think! We wanted to experiment and slightly complicate things, hence some polishing might be due (beware).

3 new ducks and 4 new achievements await you - only if you are, as you should be by now, patient enough ːcoolduckː

Once again, thank you all for being part of the duck family. New content like this is only possible thanks to your invaluable support.

There's still so much relaxing and chilling to do, rest assured!

turbolento games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1999361 Depot 1999361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2142510 Depot 2142510
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2229460 Depot 2229460
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2303400 Depot 2303400
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2400830 Depot 2400830
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link