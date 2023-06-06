"Hippospace Download" DLC is here!

My dear ducks,

Jetpack your stuff, we are going to space!

Some time ago we received a postcard from cow duck inviting us to pay a visit. So we decided to go take a look, and thought why not bring you all with us? Join us on Hippospace Download.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2400830/Placid_Plastic_Duck__Hippospace_Download/

We are daring a bit more with this third location, and we are eager to hear what you think! We wanted to experiment and slightly complicate things, hence some polishing might be due (beware).

3 new ducks and 4 new achievements await you - only if you are, as you should be by now, patient enough ːcoolduckː

Once again, thank you all for being part of the duck family. New content like this is only possible thanks to your invaluable support.

There's still so much relaxing and chilling to do, rest assured!

turbolento games