Electrician Simulator Patch 1.8.1

Dear Electricians,

We have prepared an update that fixes the bugs you reported with the release of the latest [DLC Smart Devices](url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2329870/Electrician_Simulator__Smart_Devices).

Patch 1.8.1

Fixed bugs:

Changes to the tutorial mission - it's easier to know which nodes to place where.

Fixed a bug where self-generating items in Endless Mode were being placed where they could not be placed.

Fixed a bug where some missions in endless mode (Smart House) would not complete.

Fixed a bug where shadows were not refreshing properly when doors were closed/opened.

Improved performance in locations with quests of different levels.

Fixed the display of WiFi button prompts when the player has their inventory on.

Fixed bug with wrong initial state for door/window sensor when placing.

Fixed bug where some game saves made with version 1.0-1.3 would not load.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation in reporting any irregularities. We want our game to fully meet the expectations of our fans.

Do not miss the opportunity to take advantage of the -50% discount on Electrician Simulator, which is only available until 08/06 (Thursday) at 7:00 PM CEST! Also remember that you have until 09/06 (Friday) 7:00 PM CEST to submit your competition entries on our Discord. Present your idea for a new smart device and win an electrifying prize!

