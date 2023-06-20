 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S.P.L.I.C.E.D. update for 20 June 2023

S.P.L.I.C.E.D. Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11402466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

OUT NOW AND FREE TO PLAY!

We are very happy to announce that S.P.L.I.C.E.D. is now officially released!

This has been a student project that has been worked on for the past year and we're finally happy enough with the game for everyone to be able to play it.
We are very excited to hear what everyone thinks and can't wait to see the reception of everyone.

To manage expectations, we do want to note that because this is a student project, it's unlikely many updates, or any at all, will still be shipped for the game besides minor bug fixes and small changes. Any feedback is however still appreciated as this was a giant learning experience for the entire team.

From all of Fishbait Studios, we hope you enjoy!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link