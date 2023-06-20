S.P.L.I.C.E.D. Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

OUT NOW AND FREE TO PLAY!

We are very happy to announce that S.P.L.I.C.E.D. is now officially released!

This has been a student project that has been worked on for the past year and we're finally happy enough with the game for everyone to be able to play it.

We are very excited to hear what everyone thinks and can't wait to see the reception of everyone.

To manage expectations, we do want to note that because this is a student project, it's unlikely many updates, or any at all, will still be shipped for the game besides minor bug fixes and small changes. Any feedback is however still appreciated as this was a giant learning experience for the entire team.

From all of Fishbait Studios, we hope you enjoy!