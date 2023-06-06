Fake Signals V1.01 Update: Difficulty Option Added!

Hey there, fellow assassins! Thank you for your patience!
Today, we bring you an exciting new update. Get ready to gain all the details below!
**
-
Added a difficulty option: "Normal Mode"
- The protagonist can withstand two hits.
- The protagonist can acquire more weapon resources.
- Adjusted the number of surveillance cameras compared to Hard Mode.
- Adjusted enemy shooting accuracy and detection range compared to Hard Mode.
-
Added two emails: " Hide from Enemies" and " Advantages of Lights Off".
-
Added an "Effect Sound" setting.
-
Fixed the issue where the volume couldn't be completely muted.
-
Fixed the issue where in Level 1-8, during the cutscene, the protagonist was locked and unable to move. **
Thanks for your attention and support! Feel free to share your thoughts and ideas anytime. We're all ears and ready to make your gaming experience even more amazing!
