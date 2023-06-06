 Skip to content

FAKE SIGNALS update for 6 June 2023

Fake Signals V1.01 Update: Difficulty Option Added!

Hey there, fellow assassins! Thank you for your patience!
Today, we bring you an exciting new update. Get ready to gain all the details below!

**

  • Added a difficulty option: "Normal Mode"

    • The protagonist can withstand two hits.
    • The protagonist can acquire more weapon resources.
    • Adjusted the number of surveillance cameras compared to Hard Mode.
    • Adjusted enemy shooting accuracy and detection range compared to Hard Mode.

  • Added two emails: " Hide from Enemies" and " Advantages of Lights Off".

  • Added an "Effect Sound" setting.

  • Fixed the issue where the volume couldn't be completely muted.

  • Fixed the issue where in Level 1-8, during the cutscene, the protagonist was locked and unable to move. **
    Thanks for your attention and support! Feel free to share your thoughts and ideas anytime. We're all ears and ready to make your gaming experience even more amazing!

