[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.0.2 Update

Unfixed Achievement Issues and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.2 Update.

Bug Details:

-Fixed an issue where shortcuts related achievements were not being achieved.

-Fixed an issue where unlocking related achievements were not being achieved.

-Fixed the issue where upgrade-related achievements were not being achieved.

-Fixed the issue intermittent walking animation not being displayed after cutscenes.

-Fixed the issue NPC UI update was not working properly in affection achievement quests.

Mac OS download unavailable.

The beta version of Mac OS was mistakenly made public for a short period of time. After sufficient testing on Mac-based devices, it will be supported again in the future. For users who accidentally purchased it, please request a refund or wait for the update. We apologize for the inconvenience.