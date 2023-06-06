 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A street cat's tale 2 update for 6 June 2023

[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.0.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11402394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unfixed Achievement Issues and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.2 Update.

Bug Details:

-Fixed an issue where shortcuts related achievements were not being achieved.

-Fixed an issue where unlocking related achievements were not being achieved.

-Fixed the issue where upgrade-related achievements were not being achieved.

-Fixed the issue intermittent walking animation not being displayed after cutscenes.

-Fixed the issue NPC UI update was not working properly in affection achievement quests.

Mac OS download unavailable.
The beta version of Mac OS was mistakenly made public for a short period of time. After sufficient testing on Mac-based devices, it will be supported again in the future. For users who accidentally purchased it, please request a refund or wait for the update. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2356451 Depot 2356451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2356452 Depot 2356452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link