 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellish Quart update for 6 June 2023

Update 2023.06.05.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11402363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.06.05.0

FIX:

  • Fixed a bug where the sharp duels button would stay hidden, if you back up from the Training menu options back to Main Menu and choose normal duels

TWEAK:

  • Pressing Push again, during a Pushing animation, will give you 1s cooldown instead of another Push. This is to prevent an endless push-stun, if your opponent is in the corner and you mash the Push button.
  • AI: AI's chance of defending a Grab is reduced by 20%, except for the highest AI difficulty
  • Tweaks of the new blood decal system
  • Yendrek: it is now a bit easier to do a squatting leg cut
  • Game build size on disk: a stronger compression method is used that greatly reduces game size on the hard drive at a cost of just a bit longer load times

TIP: If you experience crashes or strange bugs after an update, please check the integrity of the game files in the Steam Client (Right click on the game, choose Properites, Installed Files, Verify Integrity)

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link