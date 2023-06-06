 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stream Avatars update for 6 June 2023

v7.902 Extension Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11402238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-Added Avatars&Gear > Gear Set > Option button > Extension Icon  
-Added Extension > Sorting  
-Added Extension > Sorting - price high (highest to lowest)  
-Added Extension > Sorting - price low (lowest to highest)  
-Added Extension > Sorting - price available (useable items for the user & recently acquired)  
-Added Extension > Custom Icons for gear sets  
-Added Extension > Avatar color palette grouping limit  
-Added General > Extension > Avatar color palette grouping limit

-Added Roulette wheel graphic & sounds (defaults to 30%volume)  
-Added Minigames > Roulette > volume  
-Added Minigames > Roulette > layout edit

-Added Lua > App.soundIsPlaying(id)  
-Added Lua > App.getGameObject(id)  
-Added Lua > Gameobject > Text  
-Added Lua > Gameobject > Text > setText('asdf')  
-Added Lua > Gameobject > Text > setSize(15)  
-Added Avatar and Gear > Gear Set Cog > Scale all items

-Fixed Avatar sitting animation will now go sit -> loop_sit instead of just loop_sit overriding the sit.  
-Fixed Minigames > Basketball team 1 setting was replacing spaces with underscores  
-Fixed issue with temporary avatars not being equipped  
-Fixed LUA - User.getGear  
-Fixed !shoutout command positioning  
-Fixed twitch eventsub url  
-Fixed LUA > getUser > will now look for id as well.  
-Fixed attempting to fix basketball layout for broken versions again  
-Fixed Avatar&Gear > renaming avatar,sets,items now refreshes the dropdown ui  
-Fixed Duel > targeting a random user would sometimes target yourself and fail (same for some actions with targets)

Changed files in this update

Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
  • Loading history…
Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link