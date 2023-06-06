-Added Avatars&Gear > Gear Set > Option button > Extension Icon
-Added Extension > Sorting
-Added Extension > Sorting - price high (highest to lowest)
-Added Extension > Sorting - price low (lowest to highest)
-Added Extension > Sorting - price available (useable items for the user & recently acquired)
-Added Extension > Custom Icons for gear sets
-Added Extension > Avatar color palette grouping limit
-Added General > Extension > Avatar color palette grouping limit
-Added Roulette wheel graphic & sounds (defaults to 30%volume)
-Added Minigames > Roulette > volume
-Added Minigames > Roulette > layout edit
-Added Lua > App.soundIsPlaying(id)
-Added Lua > App.getGameObject(id)
-Added Lua > Gameobject > Text
-Added Lua > Gameobject > Text > setText('asdf')
-Added Lua > Gameobject > Text > setSize(15)
-Added Avatar and Gear > Gear Set Cog > Scale all items
-Fixed Avatar sitting animation will now go sit -> loop_sit instead of just loop_sit overriding the sit.
-Fixed Minigames > Basketball team 1 setting was replacing spaces with underscores
-Fixed issue with temporary avatars not being equipped
-Fixed LUA - User.getGear
-Fixed !shoutout command positioning
-Fixed twitch eventsub url
-Fixed LUA > getUser > will now look for id as well.
-Fixed attempting to fix basketball layout for broken versions again
-Fixed Avatar&Gear > renaming avatar,sets,items now refreshes the dropdown ui
-Fixed Duel > targeting a random user would sometimes target yourself and fail (same for some actions with targets)
Stream Avatars update for 6 June 2023
v7.902 Extension Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
