v7.902 Extension Update!

-Added Avatars&Gear > Gear Set > Option button > Extension Icon -Added Extension > Sorting -Added Extension > Sorting - price high (highest to lowest) -Added Extension > Sorting - price low (lowest to highest) -Added Extension > Sorting - price available (useable items for the user & recently acquired) -Added Extension > Custom Icons for gear sets -Added Extension > Avatar color palette grouping limit -Added General > Extension > Avatar color palette grouping limit -Added Roulette wheel graphic & sounds (defaults to 30%volume) -Added Minigames > Roulette > volume -Added Minigames > Roulette > layout edit -Added Lua > App.soundIsPlaying(id) -Added Lua > App.getGameObject(id) -Added Lua > Gameobject > Text -Added Lua > Gameobject > Text > setText('asdf') -Added Lua > Gameobject > Text > setSize(15) -Added Avatar and Gear > Gear Set Cog > Scale all items -Fixed Avatar sitting animation will now go sit -> loop_sit instead of just loop_sit overriding the sit. -Fixed Minigames > Basketball team 1 setting was replacing spaces with underscores -Fixed issue with temporary avatars not being equipped -Fixed LUA - User.getGear -Fixed !shoutout command positioning -Fixed twitch eventsub url -Fixed LUA > getUser > will now look for id as well. -Fixed attempting to fix basketball layout for broken versions again -Fixed Avatar&Gear > renaming avatar,sets,items now refreshes the dropdown ui -Fixed Duel > targeting a random user would sometimes target yourself and fail (same for some actions with targets)