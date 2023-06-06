 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 6 June 2023

Update 0.01.067

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.067:

  • Fixed duplicating item bug.
  • Fixed various grid system bugs.
  • Fixed crash that would occur after re-picking up an item.
  • Jorgan's Shotgun can now use black flashlight.

