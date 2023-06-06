 Skip to content

嘣境回收战 update for 6 June 2023

Updata

Share · View all patches · Build 11402144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where [Dimensional Chain] and [Sea Urchin Dive] could get stuck
Switching page mouse can restore pointer style normally
Fix the bug where the mouse scroll wheel cannot move on the list
The number of changes to the newly acquired dressing skill may not have been reset
Fixed a bug where blood sucking did not trigger properly
Fixed some birth effects that did not display properly
Optimize drag characters

Changed files in this update

Depot 2411911
  • Loading history…
Depot 2411912
  • Loading history…
