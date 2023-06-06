Fixed bug where [Dimensional Chain] and [Sea Urchin Dive] could get stuck
Switching page mouse can restore pointer style normally
Fix the bug where the mouse scroll wheel cannot move on the list
The number of changes to the newly acquired dressing skill may not have been reset
Fixed a bug where blood sucking did not trigger properly
Fixed some birth effects that did not display properly
Optimize drag characters
嘣境回收战 update for 6 June 2023
Updata
Fixed bug where [Dimensional Chain] and [Sea Urchin Dive] could get stuck
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update