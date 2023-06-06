Patch 1.0.242. Discount -35%. Lots of fixes and new features!

We are pleased to inform you that we have prepared for you a major update, as promised.

In this patch a lot of work was done on the visual part of the game, new mechanics were added and many bugs were fixed! In the next update we plan to work on new features and additional tasks to perform, most likely it will be possible to reach the level of the restaurant above 10, getting new side jobs, deliver multiple boxes of products at a time and much more.

What has been added:

completely redesigned the environment, vegetation, lighting, reflections, the game looks noticeably better;

added the ability to expand the area of the restaurant;

added the ability to purchase and install a food truck, to sell go-dogs, burgers and other dishes, this will give new opportunities to earn money;

added new seasonal fittings(Christmas fittings);

added more than 50 new fittings and vegetation, now you can create your own garden where visitors can relax;

Thanks to your comments and ideas - a lot of small and large problems have been fixed, now the game runs more stable.