Update 1.0.1.c

Another round of minor improvements based on your feedback.
Changelog
- Projectile Specter now shows where he's aiming
- Catacombs enemy placement edited
- Fixed a typo
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Another round of minor improvements based on your feedback.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update