 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plague of Yamorn update for 6 June 2023

Update 1.0.1.c

Share · View all patches · Build 11402042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another round of minor improvements based on your feedback.

Changelog
  • Projectile Specter now shows where he's aiming
  • Catacombs enemy placement edited
  • Fixed a typo

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2226661 Depot 2226661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link