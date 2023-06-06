2023/6/6 Update Note

- Update the tutorial.
- Update the Capoo book User Interface.
- Bug fixed of display of Bugcat.
- Addin the detection of record files. Users can reset the data to login when the data on the cloud is damage
a. Users need to unlock all the bugcats again after the data is reset.
b. The data reset wouldn't affect the achievements you have earned.
