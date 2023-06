Share · View all patches · Build 11401915 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The update for Ver.0.1.11 has been delivered.

It includes:

・Optimization of processing load on Sorashima

・Changed the notation when the skill level is the maximum

・Added bottery trophies to achievement rewards

・Fixed bugs related to item buffs

・Fixed a bug where if a field warp occurs during a hack slash, it may warp continuously.

・Other parameter adjustments

Please get the latest version when playing.