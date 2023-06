Share · View all patches · Build 11401783 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

In V2.0, we have modified the details of some levels to provide a better experience

Modified levels

24, 35, 36, 38, 40, 44

Fixed a stuck wall bug

Added some guidance for game routes

Changed the collision position of the prop

Reduced the difficulty of some levels