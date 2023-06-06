Patch 0005 HOTFIX

Thank you for playing "MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons"!

Along with yesterday's major update, we have changed some specifications of the game system and fixed bugs.

Game System

The number of dungeon runs is now recorded separately for each difficulty level. Even if you have completed multiple runs in Normal mode, Hard mode and Easy mode will start from the first run. The total number of runs recorded will be based on the Normal mode, regardless of the difficulty level.

Bug Fixes