Patch 0005 HOTFIX

Thank you for playing "MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons"!
Along with yesterday's major update, we have changed some specifications of the game system and fixed bugs.
Game System
- The number of dungeon runs is now recorded separately for each difficulty level. Even if you have completed multiple runs in Normal mode, Hard mode and Easy mode will start from the first run. The total number of runs recorded will be based on the Normal mode, regardless of the difficulty level.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Guardian's Blessing was not being stacked correctly.
- Corrected a typo in the description of Mana Transmittion.
Before correction: Consumes 50% of current HP to restore 15 MP.
After correction: Consumes 50% of current HP to restore 10 MP.
Changed files in this update