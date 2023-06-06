Update 0.602 is LIVE!

DISCORD

Hello, dear Fractal Space players!

New PC Pre-Alpha update 0.602 is available on Windows, Mac & Linux!

IMPORTANT: RESTART CURRENT CHAPTER

If you were playing before this update and do not wish to start a new game / reset your save, please restart current Chapter from the beginning to avoid bugs, prevent invalid softlocks, and ensure the new bugfixes are correctly applied.

If you encounter a major blocking bug that prevents you from finishing the game, please report in-game as MAJOR Bug with ALT+B.

Thank you for testing and reporting bugs!

CHAPTER | FIXES

Chapter 0: Objectives accomplished / new objectives were silent in CH0 intentionally, to not be too disturbing to the atmosphere. An additional change is now to only have 1 objective: “Investigate the Red Platform”, instead of first “Reach” then “Investigate”. This is to avoid disturbance too. Please let me know if you think it should be reverted or if it’s better like this ;)

Chapter 1: When coming from Chapter 0 to Chapter 1 , some objects, like moving platforms , some doors, vents, and other objects, could be significantly darker than expected . A restart of Chapter 1 was required to fix it. It should now be fixed and be correct, even when coming from Chapter 0 to Chapter 1.

Chapter 1: Cannot use cables to skip the dual laser cages with 2 cubes anymore

Chapter 1: Added “Reinitialize Cube” button in the dual laser cages/cubes area, in order to prevent a potential softlock. This may be making this part too easy, so maybe it will be removed, if enough players suggest its removal. But maybe it will remain if we see it does indeed prevent the softlock, and doesn’t add any confusion. I prefer this rather than an auto-respawn in this case, as the auto-respawn might respawn the cube by mistake / when not necessarily desired.

Chapter 2: First room: Vertical moving platform above the space gap will now crush you if you stand in between the void and the ground . It will still not crush you if you have no ground below your feet (intended), but will do if you get squashed between the platform edge and the ground . There is still some tolerance , if you are far away enough from the gap’s edge, you will still be pushed back instead of crushed (intended)

Chapter 2: Fixed visual rendering bug with windows that caused a window to be rendered on top of another window.

Chapter 2: Fixed a bug that caused Power Core to indefinitely respawn in a loop showing Power Core Respawned, after reaching the first Zero-Gravity room.

Chapter 3: Fixed a bug that could cause infinite relocation just after the first Hyper-Speed blinking lasers.

Chapter 3: Fixed a visual bug at the very end, that could cause some “white lines” due to the blinking lights in the corridor, when looked at from outside / above.

Chapter 4: Fixed a rare bug that could cause the Secret Passage to be in an inverted state, blocking the player.

Chapter 4: Fixed Hyper-Speed Suppressor sometimes not showing the “red cross” above Healthbar, meant to show that Hyper-Speed is currently unavailable.

BUG | FIXES