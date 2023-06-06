Update v0.5 Tower Visuals

https://koalasintraffic.github.io/spd/news/2023/06/05/tower-visuals/

Tower upgrades are getting a new look! I've added mesh attachments to towers for each level. This will make it easier to distinguish the difference between a high level tower compared to a lower level one.

Another major change is the option to enable streamer mode. New songs (CC0) by Random Mind have been added. Regular players can ignore this option, since Alexander Nakarada's music (CC4) is the official tracklist. However, anyone who wants to stream or make a video of Small People Defense without needing to give attribution should enable streamer mode.

Lastly, I am announcing that both towers and items will be reworked in the next several updates! Look forward to a more interactive item system as well as new abilities for your towers.

Towers

Mesh visualization updates for each level until level 8 for Basic, Splash, Fire, Slow, Stun, and Pierce.

The number of tower spires do not necessarily represent tower level, rather it is to help distinguish similar level towers.

UI

Minor updates to some icons to improve clarity.

FPS option is now forced to be between 30 and 144 for legacy players.

Music by Random Mind