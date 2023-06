Share · View all patches · Build 11401653 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Level 19 and 8 new towers are available!

List of additions and improvements:

-1 new level with new music

-3 new enemies arrive on the battlefield

-8 new turrets created

-2x Hammer

-2x Laser

-3x Fusion Mortar

-1x Tesla

-Some turrets have been balanced