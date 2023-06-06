413: Early Access 0.18.13 - June 6, 2023 12:45 AM EST
• I fixed mob threat. It was broken.
• Added threat to the debug window
Nevergrind Online update for 6 June 2023
Finally fixed mob threat 🙃
Patchnotes via Steam Community
