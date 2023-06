Share · View all patches · Build 11401530 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 04:19:06 UTC by Wendy

~Small Patch~

Removed the "histrogram debug" display that was visible on Drargos's stage and adjusted Arctina's Jumping Heavy Punch from 12 frames startup and 6 frames active to 14 frames startup and 4 frames active.

There was a tournament today as part of ACPKrabb's DIY or DIE tournament series. You can watch the twitch VOD here.