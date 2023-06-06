 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 6 June 2023

No Rest for the Wicked

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update:
  • Randomized default AI group comp and made performance improvements while increasing overall enemy count.
  • Changed fracture piece layer to reduce interactions w/ colliders, camera and improve performance.
  • Adjusted mansion end tile AI.

