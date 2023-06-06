No Rest for the Wicked

Update:
- Randomized default AI group comp and made performance improvements while increasing overall enemy count.
- Changed fracture piece layer to reduce interactions w/ colliders, camera and improve performance.
- Adjusted mansion end tile AI.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update