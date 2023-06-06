 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 6 June 2023

Character sheet layout update, status affect bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

412: Early Access 0.18.12 - June 5, 2023 11:59 PM EST
• Reworked the character sheet layout for maximum smiles per second.
• Fixed an infinite duration status effect bug that affected players under specific circumstances.
• Got rid of the trivial exp penalty concept. This means you can viably level in a difficulty much longer than you could previously.

