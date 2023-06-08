DevBlog 36: Update 1.5

Greetings Commanders,

Today we want to expand the strategic depth of our roster system and give you greater deck building options. These changes are, as ever, based on community feedback and we’re confident they will please.



The roster system now has a total of 10 slots. One commander slot, and then three slots for each unit type category, infantry, vehicle/tank and air.

However, unlike the vehicle/tanks units, Infantry and Air rosters currently lack enough units to fill their 3rd slot. So, we will open that slot to all unused available units from the same unit type being selected.

So for example, if the player likes T1 infantry rather than the T2 option, they can now use that 3rd infantry slot to round out their roster. Same thing with the air units. Previously, you had a tough time deciding between the Falcon/Prion/Wasp. Now players will be able to have at least 2 of the available air units for their 3rd unit type slot.





Each faction's transport unit will now be available by default under the Corebase build menu. This affects Standard Versus, Skirmish, Payload, and Cooperative games modes. Battlelines and Brawl game modes do not need air transport to function, while Round Robin does not support slot loadouts and this game mode does not have a corebase, so we can exclude it.

The cutscenes now appear consistently during the campaign

Victory payload container has now a truck model in it

The player now gets experience from finishing the game

The screen now refreshes synchronously with the minimap

The player can now surrender in a 4 player game with 1 A.I.

The defeat screen will not disappear for the player who is defeated in a game which has over 2 teams

The game's host can promote another player to be host during the countdown screen

Optimal mineral gathering workers setup has been returned to 10/10

The A.I. will no longer become unresponsive if blocked from fulfilling a build order

The Locust no longer deals AoE damage only with its 'Final Surge' ability active

Chameleon's 'Liquefaction' ability now also slows allied units

The Scarab's 'Extra Firepower' ability no longer remains active after the Scarab has been picked up by a transport unit

The Paladin's Heal Infantry ability ends after the Paladin has been picked up by a transport unit

Rhino's 'Ghost Kit Ambush' ability no longer remains active after the unit has been picked up by a transport unit

The Stingray's Ghost Sphere ability no longer remains active while the Stingray is carried by a transport unit

The Phalanx's "Hull Down" ability no longer remains active after the unit is picked up by the Scepter transport unit

Researching the Fire Ant's Flame Injectors no longer lowers its range

Arachne do not detect units in stealth any longer

The Grenade trooper unit will no longer cancel its deploy launcher ability when the players press the A hotkey

Dragonfly demo video for its Improved Igniters ability now shows bonus structure damage

Condor's drones now deal AOE damage

The Hyperion Saturation Bombing ability animation will no longer trigger when the ability is not in range yet

Hyperion's 'Jump' ability can now be cast outside its range

The Chameleon's ability "Liquefaction" now works consistently on New Horizon units

Angel's Null Field ability no longer persists after the area of effect vanishes

Upgrading the Black List Watch Tower with “Fortification' no longer fully restores its HP in Standard Versus and Payload game modes

The Icarus' speed is now consistent with previous patch notes

The Pegasus basic attack cannot target air units and not be turned off by air targeting ability

Damage modifying abilities or effects now affect Global risk unit with Armor Plating

The Vulcan is no longer able to extract enemy units

The Payload no longer stalls at its destination before deploying on the Mountainside and Snowbase map

Hyperion gets stuck after jumping into a spot under a cistern located in the middle-right part of the Torrent map

On Operation Northside (COOP) the Ambassador Vehicle doesn’t get stuck after spawning a structure by using the Commander's abilities and units can no longer move outside the map bounds

The air units won’t clip with high objects on the Payload Badlands map

Flickering ground textures should not appear on the Torrent map and when the camera moves on Predator map

After completing campaign Mission 15 the credits are now displayed

Eclipse's 'Super Shot' ability is now correctly described during the Campaign

Building boundaries are now set correctly in the north section of the Mountainside map

Buildings can now be built on the ramps and invisible collisions no longer block unit pathing on the Torrent map

Z-fighting textures are no longer present on multiple spots of the 'Predator' map

The boundary of the Typhoon map is not misplaced and causing a blocked area for placing buildings

The player cannot place buildings inside fuel nodes on several Payload maps

Textures have been realigned with the collision boxes on the ramps of Frostbite map

The bridge on the Labyrinth map is no longer flipped to the side and transparent roadlines do not overlap

Base building boundaries are now set correctly in multiple sections of the map Badlands

Typhoon map boundaries are not misplaced anymore causing a blocked area marked as available for placing buildings

The player is now not able to construct buildings on the stairs on the top-right side of the Labyrinth map or construct a building inside a truck near the middle left side of the map

Some of the objects are no longer missing collisions on the Brawl map

The Payload path to point 2 on Badlands map is now the shortest possible

Traffic lights on the Labyrinth map are now positioned correctly

On Campaign Mission 5, one of the hints present during the first objective no longer has a spelling mistake

Factions' descriptions scale correctly in the recruitment tab for the Round Robin Game mode

Cavaliers now have the stealth detection ability on the Round Robin Game mode

The GR trooper animation displays normally when chosen by the player

Friends list members are now properly rendering their in game status

Punctuation is now consistent in the Spider Web ability unlock info prompt title within the Vehicle Assembly building

Hold Fire description scales properly if the player hovers over it while toggling it

Localized key control in the settings for FR/DE/ES/RU/PL/JA languages

Hovering over/clicking slot 4 after creating a Standard Versus lobby now shows the correct unit previews

Punctuation error is now fixed in the campaign mission 12 description

The Rhino unit 'Ghost Kit Ambush' HUD status icon is no longer displayed twice after the ability reaches max stacks

Missing defeat post screen on game lose has now been found

Cardinal's "Fire at Will" ability will not play its VFX after the ability has finished

Hightower's "Radar Scan" ability VFX no longer disappears when the player constructs more than one unit

Armory building is now properly attached to the Helicopter when being deployed

While in Campaign, Eclipse's 'Hull Down' ability description now has its information about movement restriction on the unit

Friend List UI typos have been fixed

The Lycan units description is now consistent with its 'Heavy Jump' upgrade's effects in game

Adding a friend in game will no longer present the the friends list from refreshing

Typo and grammar corrected in the description of campaign Mission 2, 4, 5 and 8

The Siren unit's "Eviscerate" ability's graphics and audio now play together when the affected target is in the fog of war



For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:

https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf

Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.



We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

We’re happy to respond to your feedback about the roster system like this and we’ve more to come. We’re looking forward to hearing more of your thoughts on this. For now, enjoy experimenting with the new roster freedoms and the other game improvements.