Carth Playtest update for 6 June 2023

Carth Alpha 1.95a2

~Continued adding more crafting of weapons, items, and gear to specific feats
~Fixed some issues with harvesting when near double harvest able Vegetation
~Fixed bug with Weapon damage not showing correctly
~Fixed bug with weapon damage not updating when changing weapons
~Tweaked some of the new magical gear values
~Adjusted some of the VFX on new magical weapons
~Continued map work near Wolfingan
~Fixed bug when players entered stash over network
~Fixed bug when players entered merchants over network
~Fixed bug when players entered dialogue over network
~All items are now available to craft up until tier 2 (Worn) if correct feat chosen
~Weapons, Shields, gloves, belts, necklaces, rings, boots, etc
~Adjusted amount of mortar needed to craft foundations
~Adjusted starting gamma brightness

