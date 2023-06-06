Carth Alpha 1.95a2

~Continued adding more crafting of weapons, items, and gear to specific feats

~Fixed some issues with harvesting when near double harvest able Vegetation

~Fixed bug with Weapon damage not showing correctly

~Fixed bug with weapon damage not updating when changing weapons

~Tweaked some of the new magical gear values

~Adjusted some of the VFX on new magical weapons

~Continued map work near Wolfingan

~Fixed bug when players entered stash over network

~Fixed bug when players entered merchants over network

~Fixed bug when players entered dialogue over network

~All items are now available to craft up until tier 2 (Worn) if correct feat chosen

~Weapons, Shields, gloves, belts, necklaces, rings, boots, etc

~Adjusted amount of mortar needed to craft foundations

~Adjusted starting gamma brightness