I continue to enhance the quality of life in the game.

The previous version 1.0.12 brought the choice between toggle and hold for running or crouching.

This current update 1.0.13 brings a change to the appearance of the portals. Their visibility has been boosted by 25 times, making it much easier to locate the portals in the environment. The circles (vfx) that emanate from them are also closer to the portal itself.