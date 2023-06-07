Bloons TD 6 - Update Notes! Version 37.0

Available now for all platforms / *iOS, Android, Steam, Apple Arcade, Amazon please restart your storefront or be patient if it does not appear for you, these updates can take some time to be rolled out to every region due to how the storefronts are set up.

Key New Features

New Paragon - The Magus Perfectus! (loves casting spells) Some of you know we teased this last year, but we needed more time to balance the art and design required to make this extra special, so we are very pleased to get this live! Wizard Monkey’s Paragon is designed to be a higher level strategic Paragon with powerful ability usage similar to the Doomship. The core of the Magus is a toggle to and from a Draining Beam which deals very small single target damage but absorbs graveyard mana as it damages and destroys Bloons While toggled off from the Drain Beam, Magus attacks with a powerful Arcane Spike that deals massive damage to MOABs and revives Bloons it slays, while a Dark Phoenix circles overhead attacking with Firebomb breath and a radial fireball attack Phoenix Explosion Ability: can be cast to consume the Paragon’s entire graveyard to set all Bloons on screen on fire for 30 seconds and summon one Zombie ZOMG for every 9000 graveyard mana consumed Arcane Metamorphosis Ability: can be used to consume all graveyard mana and transform the Magus briefly into an alternate form which decimates everything with a flame cascade attack; Metamorphosis lasts longer the more mana it consumes Magus was designed for armchair play so it will fill and consume graveyard mana on its own, but our goal was to create more actively controlled Paragon for those who will enjoy microing between Beam on and off and choosing which awesome Ability to unleash and when



New Awesome

Happy Birthday BTD6 - On June 14th, BTD6 will celebrate 5 years of monkeytastic fun and strategy! We hope you’ll join us for the main menu changes, skinned Collection event, special Questing, and general celebration. Thank you for five amazing years and we’re looking forward to all the years ahead!

New Hero Skin - Jiangshi Sauda, a fun new cross-cultural look for Sauda brainstormed by the art team, mixing inspirations from a favorite show and Chinese folklore

New Map - Erosion Community designed advanced map Erosion by “I am not an artist” ~ u/TheWiseTroll TheWiseTroll’s original concept proposed land and water but when thinking about map colors and the little stories we think of behind each map, the concept of the polar bear walking back with the shrinking ice was too compelling to do anything else

New Quests Birthday Party - Pop the Party Bloon as many times as you can before it escapes Blade Sauda Nowhere - Try out Sauda and learn some of her skills Patch’s Cheap Chimps Challenge - Beat Logs with as little cash spent as you can Striken Bad - Defeat the BAD on round 100 using First Strike. The spelling hurts us, too, you’re not the only one - but we had to do it!

Least Cash and Least Tier Boss Events We’ve heard feedback about and have been wanting to shake up Boss rules, so here we go! Applying new victory conditions to Boss Events completely changes the focus while still needing the damage output and type to handle each Boss Time still matters, as the secondary time score will break any ties

New Trophy Store Items Heroes: Geraldo Pack Mule pet, Quincy Spec Ops Drop In placement Monkeys: Sweden Village Flag Bloons: Party Hat Bloons Game & UI: Vortex Avatar, Sunset Samba 64 Mix music track, Quincy Arrows banner Nexus.gg Creator Supporter Avatar - show your support for Content Creators by using the Creator Support button on the Settings screen and purchasing any IAP

5 Year Anniversary Avatar, 5 Year Anniversary Banner

New CT Team Store items Base Props: Treasure Chest Icons: Overclock icon, Archmage Staff icon Frames: Bloon From The Dead frame, Mage Hat frame

New Slider Everybody loves sliders, right? After lots of discussion on the team and a fair few player requests, we’ve added a ‘Projectile and Effects Scaling’ accessibility option to main menu Settings This is primarily for accessibility to minimize the size and brightness of projectiles and effects, especially when the screen is crowded with Monkeys and Bloons This is not directly a performance improvement feature, so please do not expect the game to run noticeably better - just noticeably cleaner We tried not to remove key game state indicators but this is ultimately in player control - if you adjust the slider and effects and projectiles make it harder to play the game, please reset the slider until the game is working the way you want It’s also really fun for silly screengrabs, so please post your favorites!



News - Anniversary Giveaways!

We would also like to formally announce that we will be doing a week of giveaways on our Twitter starting next Monday NZT to celebrate the BTD6 5 year anniversary! 5 winners will be picked randomly each day for 5 days to win an awesome prize from our merch store. This will be exclusive to Twitter so make sure to follow us here to be involved!

Game Changes / Additions

New Party Time game theme event!

Refactored how leaderboard scores are stored so that we could add Least Cash/Tiers ranking options for Boss Events

Bosses on spawn will now clear the map of all existing projectiles

Highest Round profile stat renamed to Highest Round (All Time) & added in the new profile stat Highest Round (Current Version).

The 4 different Highest Round profile stats are now grouped together near the top of the profile stats page

Freeplay budget scaling reduced slightly (same speed/hp, but number of Bloons added per round will increase at a slower rate)

Added a new Roundset with Income curve to be used by our events team; this customized income curve allows us more flexibility to make this roundset than would otherwise have been possible with existing roundset tools

Translated game into Thai

Quest Changes

Added a ‘Play Again’ button to the victory screen for quests

Added a ‘Disable Dialogue’ checkmark for some quests after beating them

Game hints are now hidden during Quests

Story Quests now sort to the top of the quest list & completed Story Quests sort to the bottom

Bug Fixes & General Changes

A large number of localization fixes - thanks for the player feedback on your pet peeves!

Resolved a number of general crashes

Number of additions/changes to improve existing quests, highlight scores to beat & increase our possibilities for quest creation

Resolved an issue with abilities highlighted in quests remaining highlighted after restarting

Holding down on a tower should correctly hide the UI again

Quests no longer play placement effects for any pre-placed towers

Resolved an issue that could prevent Total Damage from counting correctly to profile

Resolved an issue where total insta monkeys profile stat would decrease if the instas were used

Resolved certain very specific freeplay seeds causing crashes on certain rounds

Bloons Leaked summary no longer gets cleared in co-op after reviewing map

Stairs in the top corners on Resort are now placement blockers

Resolved a crash that could occur when waiting on the events screen as events end

Resolved a crash that could occur when the Hero Booster popup was canceling via any map mechanics forcing the player to deselect the hero

Fixed some towers not targeting the test bloon when set to target type Strong

Fixed position of the full patch notes link on update popups on some resolutions

Midnight Mansion plays a fishie animation in the bloon exit on loading in

Resolved an issue where placed items on the map lose their cosmetic skins after a resync occurs during a co-op game.

Obtaining towers from redistribution on co-op that are still locked for you will now show messaging in the unlocks screen as to why you are not earning XP for it

Pressing back from the avatar/banner selection will now just back out of that selection

Changed Pop Count on summary screen to Damage Count and added actual Pop Count

Hero portraits no longer linger too long on the screen after exiting the upgrades menu in game

Paragon art state changes moved from 22/42/62/82 to 20/40/60/80

Resolved map-based buffs not inheriting to subtowers correctly

Resolved an issue where an external proxy could sometimes cause the game to hang on loading forever

Co-op red areas fade in more slowly when you cross the boundary

Resolved online/Invisible profile setting displaying text incorrectly

Audio polish when opening reward chests in the collection event

Updated wording on logout screen to address some confusion

Added a background to the rewards UI

Added confirmation pop-up for In App Purchases added from outside the game

Monklish font has been regenerated to include the Māori macrons

Tower Specific Fixes

Ice Monkey

Resolved a number of cases of the xx2 Refreeze crosspath not re-freezing bloons when dealing certain numbers of damage.

Monkey Buccaneer

xx5 Trade Empire should no longer buff too many merchants in co-op

Resolved tower moving from flagship to navarch displaying vfx at the wrong scale

Resolved "Paragon available" pip displaying for Buccaneer with only Flagship and Pirate Lord unlocked

Resolved an issue where Navarch’s attack rate buff would not apply to Doomship in some cases depending on build order

Monkey Ace

xx2 Centered Path ace no longer displays it’s placement target on screen initially when loading a save

Upgrading to 002 Ace no longer refreshes the cooldown on the special toggle

Resolved an issue with Monkey Ace jumping offscreen after a Retry Last Round

Banana Farm

5xx Banana Central no longer buffs other Banana Centrals in co-op

Engineer

1xx Engineers can now place their sentries correctly on One Two Tree

Overclocking a 5xx Engineer’s sentry just as it starts exploding no longer crashes the game

Engineer Paragon no longer crashes if created while a Bloontrap is being deployed

Engineer Paragon no longer crashes when selling the main tower while it has a sentry moving through the air that has not landed yet

Engineer Paragon should no longer throw sentries into the middle of the map due to techbots

Resolved an issue where the Paragon’s permanent speed boost per round would not load until the end of the first round played after loading a save

Beast Handler

3xx Great White projectiles can no longer hit bloons far out of range

3xx Great White rare crash that could occur at end of rounds has been resolved

3xx Great White’s slow applied to grabbed target now expires correctly

310 Beast Handler now has eyebrows, just like that one map suggestion

Corrected the splash asset for crosspathed 4xx & 5xx Beasts

Merging an Orca into a Megalodon while it's taking out a bad should no longer cause a 2nd Megalodon to briefly appear

x1x Microraptor no longer fails to attack in some cases when being moved to different heights

x4x Tyrannosaurus Rex ability now scales with Challenge Editor ability cooldown slider

Beast Handler's bird targeting no longer breaks when set to strong if bloons are leaving radius

Resolved a crash that could occur when moving a beast to the screen boundary

Hero Specific Fixes

Obyn Greenfoot

Resolved an issue where Obyn’s Wall of Trees when placed on an intersection looping back around on itself would not be able to hit the children of any targets that passed over it

Psi

Resolved a crash that could occur when attacking glued Bloons

Geraldo

Resolved an issue where selling Geraldo, and then re-buying him would show the description of the last-viewed store item from before selling him

Platform Specific fixes

PC: Beast Handler’s hotkey in the hotkeys menu has been moved up near the rest of the support towers

PC: Added a ‘ Monkey Special 2’ hotkey (for towers like Beast Handler, Necromancers & Ace Paragon). By default the Special 1 & Special 2 hotkeys have been assigned to PageUp & PageDown and ordered so that PageUp triggers the upper specialty, and PageDown triggers the lower one

Arcade: Resolved a strange one pixel wide black line that can appear above some text characters on the arcade font

Chromebook: Game no longer crashes if attempting to login via webview

Chromebook: Resolved an issue with bluetooth mice being unable to scroll

Balance Changes

Boomerang Monkey

This part has to be included along with the Lych Soul rework with Paragons which is finally making it in this update after necessary delays. As Boomerang Paragon’s knockback hits so many times so quickly, we need to make it more reasonable when applied to targets that aren’t immediately destroyed.

Boomerang Paragon knockback amount reduced 3 > 1

Bomb Shooter

MOAB Assassin fills a useful role of a pure long cooldown ‘single target assassination’ in the game, but when compared to something like First Strike it feels a little lacking that it is unable to carry damage through MOAB Layers

x4x MOAB Assassin ability passes through MOAB layers

x4x MOAB Assassin ability explosion centers around the impact target

Tack Shooter

Blade Shooter has always struggled to find much value without MK or as a step to Maelstrom, so to give it build value on its own we feel like this should be a part of the base value on the upgrade.

x3x Blade Shooter pierce increased from 6 > 8

Ice Monkey

Lowest tiers of ice monkey are far too effective for their cost against ceramics, with this scaling well all the way to round 100, we feel like ice duration against ceramics needs to be reduced to counter this but for now this reduction will only apply until T3.

000 Ice Monkey freeze duration reduced by 50% on ceramics

All T3 Ice Monkeys increase freeze duration on ceramics from 50 > 100%

203 Icicles crosspath now gains camo prio

Glue Gunner

The Bloon Solver’s rework has been very popular, however, we’d like to have a better lead up into the new mechanics by introducing this earlier at the tier 4 now.

4xx Bloon Dissolver now creates puddles on track leading up to Bloon Solver, puddles deal 1 damage, all other stats and crosspath benefits are the same.

Sniper Monkey

This will allow Cripple MOAB to take out regular MOAB layers in one shot until round 100; for such a slow attacking single target tower we feel this will help top path flex, even if mostly for show.

5xx Cripple MOAB damage increased from 80 > 280

Monkey Buccaneer

Reworking Grape Shot crosspathing as it gains far too much crosspath value by T2 but then is lacking in purpose at higher tiers, double shot will only work as one extra grape however Destroyer will now apply its full attack rate buff to the grapes and Flagship will equip aspects of Grape Shot on the mini planes.

210 Grape Shot total projectiles reduced from 10 -> 6

310 Destroyer also reduced from 10 > 6 grapes

310 Destroyer now increases grape attack rate twice as much, matching increase to the regular attack

410 Aircraft Carrier planes radial attack now fires an arc of grapes instead of darts

410 Aircraft Carrier planes radial Emission Angle 360 > 90

410 Aircraft Carrier planes radial projectile count 8 > 6

410 Aircraft Carrier plane grape projectile speed 100 > 200

420 Aircraft Carrier planes radial projectile art: dart > hot grape

420 Aircraft Carrier planes radial damage type Sharp > Fire

400 Aircraft Carrier plane radials damage 1 > 2

4xx Aircraft Carrier missiles now follow tower target priority

Monkey Ace

Spectre is shifting a little of the ceramic bonus around into basic all damage at the cost of reduced pierce, which should make up for lack of single target damage while also making the pierce crosspath more necessary when being used for cleanup focus.

xx4 Spectre Dart damage increased 3 > 4

xx4 Spectre Dart ceramic bonus reduced 2 > 1

xx4 Spectre Dart pierce reduced 15 > 10

xx4 Spectre Bomb damage increased 2 > 3

xx4 Spectre Bomb ceramic bonus reduced 4 > 3

xx4 Spectre Bomb pierce reduced 30 > 20

Heli Pilot

Even with the map-range advantage, rotors are weak compared to any other constant AoE circle like this. Chinook feels like it’s near a place we are happy with now, however we want another tiny nudge on cost while keeping cash generation value the same. Pushing some higher values on the last Comanche Commander changes as the missile attack is effectively such a small portion of the tower’s total damage late game.

302 Razor Rotors will now benefit from the faster firing crosspath

3xx Razor Rotors cooldown rate 0.75 > 0.5

x4x Support Chinook price reduced from $10500 > 9500

x4x Support Chinook supply crate cash generated reduced $1650 > 1,550

x4x Support Chinook max uses per round reduced from 3 > 2

xx4 & xx5 Comanche mini's follow the target priority set on their main Heli

xx5 Comanche Commander missile damage 7 > 15

xx5 Comanche Commander missile moab bonus 5 > 8

xx5 Comanche Commander mini's missile dmg 5 > 15

xx5 Comanche Commander mini's missile moab bonus 5 > 8

Mortar Monkey

As the Rapid Reload crosspath has actually fallen behind in value compared to Burny Stuff for top path Mortars we want to try a slight stun duration increase as this buffs the base path with a larger benefit to Rapid Reload mortars as a stalling option. Mortar consistency is lacking at x3x making it tough to spend on even though x4x is fairly good, so some of the T4 rate is shifting down to help out with this. As the camo property has grown quite weak and currently Signal Flare is considered the best decamo tool, we want to push back slightly on its cost and by reducing the blast radius of the decamo area while emphasizing crosspathing for effectiveness there.

4xx The Big One stun duration non-MOABs increased from 0.5s > 0.75

5xx The Biggest One stun duration MOAB increased from 0.3s > 0.5

5xx The Biggest One stun duration BFB increased from 0.2s > 0.3

5xx The Biggest One stun duration DDT increased from 0.2s > 0.3

x3x Heavy Shells attack delay reduced from 1.08 > 0.81

x4x Artillery Battery attack rate buff reduced from ¼ to ⅓ (remains the same rate: 0.27)

xx3 Signal flare cost increased $700 > 800

xx4 Shattering Shells price reduced from $11,000 > 10900

xx3 Signal Flare decamo radius reduced from 50 > 43

103 Signal Flare decamo pierce increased by 5 > 10

xx4 Shattering Shells burn DoT deals moab bonus +5

Super Monkey

As Engineer sentries do this already, newly spawned Mini Avatars from temples will now by default match the target priority of the temple.

4xx Sun Temple's Magic Sacrifice mini Sun Avatars when placed will spawn with the same target prio as their parent tower

Ninja Monkey

We’re changing the Ninja Monkey Paragon’s focus as a fighter against camo, as we feel like a greater strength and tactical value against camo will be the full reveal of all camos rather than all camo removal.

Ascended Shadow now grants global camo detection for all your towers

Ascended Shadow no longer strips camo from Bloons with every attack

Ascended Shadow main attack gains bonus to camo +6

Ascended Shadow Flash Bomb Explosion gains bonus to camo +20

Ascended Shadow Flash Bomb Shurikens gains bonus to camo +16

Ascended Shadow Sticky Bomb Projectile gains bonus to camo +3200

Ascended Shadow Sticky Bomb Explosion gains bonus to camo +700

Ascended Shadow now deals 25% damage to all non-Boss MOABs that spawn

Alchemist

Alchemist Transforming Tonic is in a weird spot with the transformation unable to attack through walls when the base alchemist is able to. Also with this, including a QoL fix for the T5 that currently prevents transformed towers from functioning with target priority.

x4x Transforming Tonic transformed alchemist can now ignore line of sight

x5x Total Transformation towers transformed by the x5x will keep their Target Priority

Druid

While the tornado doesn't do anything to MOABs, it still spends itself on them which wastes a relatively long cooldown, so addressing this flaw. Avatar of wrath doubles the base attack speed before any scaling is applied, but this hasn’t ever applied to the 205 Lightning, so taking care of that as well. Housekeeping - even deep in the forest, it does actually make life better.

3xx Druid of the Storm’s Tornado no longer targets MOAB-class Bloons

x3x Druid of the Jungle no longer pops Lead Bloons without 130 crosspath

x3x Jungle Vine follows target prio of tower instead of strong

x3x Jungle Vine defaults tower to strong priority when purchased

205 Avatar of Wrath base Heart of Thunder attack rate increased 2.3s > 1.15

Spike Factory

We’ve heard the feedback, so Spiked Mines get a tweak to get more mines exploding but with less pierce on each, to overall increase quality of life in more frequent use but less wasted pierce. This will help out with some of the problems it has scaling into late game super ceramics.

4xx Spiked Mines pierce increased from 12 > 20

4xx Spiked Mines explosion pierce reduced from 40 > 30

4xx Spiked Mines DoT damage increased from 1 > 10

5xx Super Mines explosion pierce remains at 60

5xx Super Mines DoT damage increased from 1000 > 2500

Monkey Village

A minor QoL for cheap Monkeyopolis creation, we included a small base amount of cash production to the generation formula.

xx5 Monkeyopolis income formula now includes a base +$2500 minimum

Engineer

The 005 crosspath fix in the last update left XXXL Trap slower than previously even if crosspathed to 205, so we are increasing that base 005 slightly to match up the 205 crosspath again so that it isn’t any slower than before.

xx5 XXXL Trap attack cooldown reduced from 5.8s > 4.6

Beast Handler

As our newest tower to be added to BTD6, we went over feedback for every path and made a large number of adjustments addressing a variety of points.

3xx Great White thrash rate benefits from speed buffs

3xx Great White damage increased 4 > 8

3xx Great White max extra damage from merge increased 8 > 16

3xx Great White max attack rate buff from merge increased 0.20634 > 0.38

3xx Great White extra thrash knockback duration from merge increased 0.1 > 0.2

4xx Orca thrash damage increased 20 > 30

4xx Orca thrash max extra damage from merge increased 40 > 60

4xx Orca max attack rate buff from merge increased 0.37829 > 0.38

4xx Orca thrash radius increased 20 > 24

5xx Megalodon price reduced from 55,000 > 45,000

5xx Megalodon thrash radius increased 30 > 36

5xx & x5x Beast handler paths are now overclockable

x4x and x5x Max Merge Bonus: Overkill damage on MOABs now distributes to the children of that target

xx1 Gyrfalcon path deals +1 damage to Regrows to stop accidental infinite regrow farms

xx3 Golden Eagle pierce increased 12 > 15

xx3 Golden Eagle pierce range increased 24 > 30

xx3 Golden Eagle ceramic pierce penalty reduced from +3 > 1

xx3 Golden Eagle Max Merge Bonus: Now grabs MOABs with pierce penalty +14

Gwendolin

Removing the stacking aspect of Gwendolin’s burn damage over time, but increasing the damage as she levels up so that it actually scales up in power now.

Lv6 Gwendonlin main attack DoT stack count 0 > 1

Lv6 Gwendonlin main attack DoT damage increased from 1 > 2

Lv9 Gwendonlin main attack DoT damage increased from 1 > 4

Lv10 Gwendonlin main attack DoT damage now increases by 1 per additional level

Adora

While they are complicated individuals, Adora can now fully appreciate the sacrifice of the newest Monkeys in the struggle against the Bloons.

Lv7 Blood Sacrifice can now be used on Beast Handlers

Admiral Brickell

We aren’t happy with strats that start looking like exploits with frequent sell-replace loops.

Upon Selling Brickell - all of her placed Mines are now expired along with her as well

Psi

Psi’s stalling out of the end of round is an odd mix of useful / annoying / out of control, so we are for now capping this to a 3 seconds of overtime stalling. Psi’s Psychic Blast ability also has weirdly low pierce for a long cooldown ability with no damage, we are increasing the base pierce greatly but it no longer increases in pierce at Lv7 since the extra pulse brings more pierce anyway.

If no Bloons are left unpopped on screen aside from ones Psi is currently holding & destroying, these Bloons will be destroyed after a maximum of 3 seconds

Lv3 Psychic Blast pierce increased from 50 > 200

Lv7 Psychic Blast pierce increased from 100 > 200

Event / Boss / Relic / Knowledge

All Lych Soul variations can now be stunned/slowed by paragon tier upgrades

Looking Forward

Five months of 2023 done and dusted, which feels to us like it has zoomed by, perhaps because the Auckland office where the BTD6 team is based has only just reopened after the severe flooding at the end of January. All of Update 36 and the majority of Update 37 were completed while again working from home, but we’re very excited to have the office repairs done, the flood wall almost finished, and the ability to work shoulder to shoulder again on fun new things for the monkeyverse! Here’s the latest gaze into the crystal ball: