Snake update for 6 June 2023

Update Notes For June 5

Build 11400977

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed smoothing on the green island.
  • Replaced the 5th and 6th islands with islands of the new type.
  • Altered the process of snake thickening.

