Isles of Pangaea update for 6 June 2023

Update 0.32.0.5

Update 0.32.0.5 · Build 11400690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new weather system has been added to the game.

Weather has an increasing chance to change every 1.5 minutes until it changes (if there is more than one weather type in an area).

