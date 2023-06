Share · View all patches · Build 11400685 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 01:19:11 UTC by Wendy

This version introduces the ability to choose between "Hold" and "Toggle" for running and crouching, these two options are available in the "Gameplay" section of the game settings.

If you don't like to keep pressing, these options are made for you!

Also, mouse zoom is now set to toggle by default.