Balatro Playtest

0.8.3

Changes:

-Better descriptions for poker hands + new visualisations for each poker hand

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where displaying tons of used vouchers doesn't fit on screen

-Fixed a bug when all available vouchers are purchased causing the game to hang

-Screenshake toggle now works correctly