Versoin 0.5.3 - Auto attack and some fixes

Version 0.5.3 is a small update, however I've enabled an Auto-attack mode for combat. I've had this for development - it speeds up lower level dungeon fights - and finally got around to cleaning it up so everyone can use this feature.
Treasure chest gold values have been adjusted. Not many changes are user facing yet, behind the scenes I've been adjusting systems to better support difficult settings.
- Add Auto-Attack button to combat
- Fix Castle Ruins quest not removing dungeon after clearing
- Disarming traps gives a small XP reward
- Adjust chest gold quantity
- Fix potential hang from Dwarf Berserker
Changed files in this update