 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 6 June 2023

Versoin 0.5.3 - Auto attack and some fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11400586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.5.3 is a small update, however I've enabled an Auto-attack mode for combat. I've had this for development - it speeds up lower level dungeon fights - and finally got around to cleaning it up so everyone can use this feature.

Treasure chest gold values have been adjusted. Not many changes are user facing yet, behind the scenes I've been adjusting systems to better support difficult settings.

  • Add Auto-Attack button to combat
  • Fix Castle Ruins quest not removing dungeon after clearing
  • Disarming traps gives a small XP reward
  • Adjust chest gold quantity
  • Fix potential hang from Dwarf Berserker

Changed files in this update

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 Content Depot 1006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link