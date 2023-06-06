06/05 Minor Patch

Happy Monday! Here's today's list of changes:

The TTS (text-to-speech) feature now uses the selected language of the game to read the text. Previously, it attempted to determine the locale based on the input string, which sometimes resulted in odd outcomes with short strings

A slider that allows you to adjust the speed of the TTS has been added. The available values range from 0.5 to 2.0:

Please let me know if you would like to have a slider in the settings menu that allows you to adjust the auto-type speed as well.

In the upcoming patch I plan to enable users to select both Local and Steam packs in the constructor for modifying, adjusting and saving the new packs for future use.

Have a great week ahead of you