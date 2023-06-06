 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Party Quiz update for 6 June 2023

06/05 Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11400580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Monday! Here's today's list of changes:

  • The TTS (text-to-speech) feature now uses the selected language of the game to read the text. Previously, it attempted to determine the locale based on the input string, which sometimes resulted in odd outcomes with short strings
  • A slider that allows you to adjust the speed of the TTS has been added. The available values range from 0.5 to 2.0:

Please let me know if you would like to have a slider in the settings menu that allows you to adjust the auto-type speed as well.

In the upcoming patch I plan to enable users to select both Local and Steam packs in the constructor for modifying, adjusting and saving the new packs for future use.
Have a great week ahead of you

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2024071 Depot 2024071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link