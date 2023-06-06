Hola mis amores,

a basic horde mode has been added. Fight off never-ending waves of enemies that grow in number until you either fall or your computer crashes! They get faster and have more health each level for the first few levels.

Two things I want to add for this mode: Seidre (boss type witch queen) whom I've already made the model for... and co-op mode. The question is whether Seidre should be a 1v1 situation and how good should her AI be... or should multiple copies of her spawn... maybe every set interval of levels she'll spawn again but stronger idk.

Also there were bug fixes. Always fixing bugs. I'd tell you what I'll be working on next but last time I did that I got sick so this time it will be a m Y s T e R y... but co-op and something else.

Thanks for the support so far

B