Major Gameplay Update

Hello everyone! We’ve just deployed a major gameplay patch that addresses a lot of feedback and gameplay improvements at once. Keep in mind, all changed cards can be disenchanted for full crafting value for a period of time after the patch.

PATCH NOTES

Two new Sea Monsters have been added to the game!

A new tombstone card, Corpse Explosion, has been added to the game!

Berserk and Madness units now slightly increase the turn timer.

Madness no longer secretly disables special abilities.

Brynjolf card text has been reworded, but his effect remains the same.

Archdruid Leanna: Redesigned. Now costs 8. Your units cost 1 less. Draw a card each time you play a unit.

Ramrus: Simplified to a 2/1 Charge unit.

Doomship: Now has charge. Stats updated to 5/6.

Dread Pirate Robins: Changed to Damage Dealt: Take a copy of an Epic or Legendary card from your opponent.

Triceratops: No longer has Knockback.

Harpy: Changed to a 1/3 with evade instead of a 2/2 with shroud.

Mordanoth: Now has Overwhelm instead of Shroud.

Beastmaster: Redesigned. Now a 1/2 that summons two random beasts that cost 2 or less.

Angel of Mercy: Now has Evade. Attack reduced to 2.

Southport Slayer: HP reduced to 3.

Raise Dead: Now only summons two Zombies, but they get Charge.

Reanimate: Redesigned. Destroy up to 4 Tombstones. Summon two Necromancer units with cost equal to the number of tombs destroyed.

Shadow Drake: Redesigned. Has Evade and Last Will: Give a random ally +1 Attack and Evade.

Call of the Wild: Cost reduced to 2.

Lifewell: Slight redesign. Draw two cards, and any units drawn gain +2 Health.

Mooncaster: Redesigned. Can Replace a friendly unit. If it does, it will have the same stats.

Spectral Rider: Redesigned. Charge. Damage Dealt: Summon a Necromancer unit with cost equal to this unit’s Attack.

Deadeye: Redesigned. Warcry: Deal 1 damage to an enemy unit.

Torgen: Now reduces the costs of Beasts by 1 instead of giving them +1 Attack.

Camouflage: Now gives Evade instead of Shroud.

Living Vines: Changed to summon a new Living Vines instead of resurrect.

Berserker: Now has Overwhelm, and gains +1 Attack when ANY unit is damaged. Stats reduced to 2/4.

Mugging: Now can only hit units.

Minotaur: Now has Charge. Stats reduced to 7/5.

Nunchuk Nuns: Cost reduced to 3, stats changed to 1/3.

Frost Drake: Cost reduced to 2, stats changed to 2/3.

Wyvern Rider: Redesigned. Now 2/5 with Charge, and when it attacks it summons a Frost Drake with Charge.

Fire Drake: Cost reduced to 2, stats changed to 3/2.

Banshee: Redesigned. Warcry: Your opponent’s spells cost (2) more next turn.

Cannoneer: Now costs 4, and deals 2 damage to the enemy castle.

Fencer: Redesigned. Costs 2. Guardian. Has +2 Attack during your opponent’s turn.

Professor Headwood: Stats changed to 4/6.

Trebuchet: Health increased to 4.

Knight of Flowers: Stats changed to 3/5.

Mystic Panda: Redesigned. Guardian. Warcry: Summon a random 2-Cost unit for each Trap in play.

Velociraptor: Redesigned. Now 3/2 with Warcry: Give a random unit in your hand +1 Attack.

Killer Rabbit: Now has Evade, and only has Berserk when there is an enemy unit on the battlefield.

The Kraken: HP reduced to 8.

Developer Notes

Sea Monsters were added so that the Sea Witch has more variety in her pool.

Corpse Explosion was added so that players have another thing to do with tombs, since we removed one other tomb mechanic.

Archdruid Leanna: While we love the squirrels because they are cute and funny, we keep finding that the gameplay of squirrel-heavy concepts ends up being obnoxious, and Leanna’s design final squirrel design was both overly complex and still annoying to play against anyway. We’ve redesigned her with an entirely new idea based around resource generation that should fit better with the factions concepts.

Shroud and Knockback were both removed as keywords (Brynjolf now has custom text) for this current card pool. We found that the game had slightly too many keywords for players to memorize, and these two were not adding all that much to the game, compared to creating more custom and unique mechanics for the cards.

Dread Pirate Robins: We mostly want to avoid situations where the player can use this card and not find any valid targets to take from their opponent, which was happening a lot with the previous design. He can now pull from the opponent’s hand as a backup as well as pick from more rarities.

We’ve juiced up the ability to play multiple units at once a little bit, as that tends to lead to more player choice and more interesting games. We’ve also increased Evade and Charge prevalence a little bit to increase the amount of player choices in combat starting out.

Mystic Panda: This card was redesigned mostly due to Kabuki Mask, which would explicitly destroy the bonus of Mystic Panda’s effect.

We’ve nudged the overall unit stat pool to be slightly more health heavy, so that there are ample counters to AOE effects.

Tombstones no longer show a unit inside them, they just show as tombs. This was done to improve clarity around the tomb mechanic.

Many cards were changed to improve clarity, improve usefulness, improve theme and design, or just address common pain points and player issues we’ve observed.