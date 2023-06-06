2023 update - in honour of the birth of the modern Kingdom of Sweden

Thank you for supporting us on our journey to honour the glorious history of Sweden!

Allow us to present the 500-year anniversary update, celebrating Gustav Vasa, and the birth of Sweden as a unified and hereditary monarchy. Experience the battlefields of the great northern war like never before with new, animated 3D models, improved overall aesthetics and realistic voice acting in Swedish, German and Russian.

The birth of the modern Kingdom of Sweden

For those of you who play this for the first time, I want to say a few words.

This computer game originated as a modest school project and has been evolving with each passing month. It will continue to receive numerous updates for many years to come. Moreover, we have exciting plans to delve into other significant events in the history of Sweden.

While the battle system in GBOCXII has improved over time, both in terms of gameplay and historical accuracy, it does not emulate the actual tactics employed by different armies during that era. Several adaptations have been made to fit the historical battles into a computer game format. For instance, in the game, each Swedish infantry regiment comprises 1168 men, although their actual numbers were seldom this high. Additionally, musketeers, pikemen, and grenadiers are led separately instead of being part of a unified formation, but divided into two battalions, as it was in reality. Conversely, the cavalry regiments fight together as a cohesive unit, which would have been impractical in real-life scenarios.

Hence, it is important to note that the game does not claim to be historically accurate in every aspect. Similarly, it does not strive to be an intricately strategic game. To gain a thorough understanding of the battle system mechanics, I highly recommend watching the tutorial video, accessible from the game's main menu.

Thank you once again for your support, and we hope you enjoy your experience with the game as we pay tribute to Sweden's remarkable past!