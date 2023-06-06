The 666 Update

Hey all!

To start, I never truly planned on releasing any sort of content updates. But the game has done better than I thought it might and the community response has been honestly overwhelming, so I wanted to do something to thank everyone for playing the game and enjoying it as much as you have. This update will be the only ever content update for the game, just a thank-you gift to the fans. I appreciate ya'll!

If you've beaten the game, you'll find a new NPC on the beach who offers you run modifiers. There's 6 of these modifiers, and if you complete a run with a modifier on, you'll unlock a brand new gun and a brand new drink that can start appearing in the shop. 6 modifiers, 6 guns, 6 drinks. 666.

These modifiers are designed to be tricky and change the way you approach the game, be it in terms of handling enemies or spending coin. Some are certainly going to be trickier than others!

This update also contains a good number of bug fixes:

Lowered sound volume of Lateralis Heavy Industries logo animation by 8 db (sorry)

Fixed player speed stacking/slowing with certain abilities

Fixed M2 Dendrocnide showing incorrect damage numbers in the armory menu

The sniper rifle now correctly destroys explosive barrels

The song over the credits now stops correctly when the credits are skipped

Fixed issue with French translation not displaying a text character

Various other minor fixes

I've also made it so you're guaranteed to find at least one Misplaced Chamber per run. Most likely it will come later in a run, so hopefully you've been able to save up some coin at that point.

A while back Steam Cloud saving was added, and recently the game was also Steam Deck verified, which is cool.

Also, I'm pleased to announce OTXO's soundtrack is now also available on Steam! You can grab it in a bundle with the game if you'd like.

I'd like to take a moment to thank everyone for playing and enjoying the game. I put a lot of work into it and it's very gratifying to see that effort appreciated on the other side. This update is for you! Thanks :)