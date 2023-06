Share · View all patches · Build 11400284 · Last edited 29 June 2023 – 01:06:12 UTC by Wendy

■Patch Notes (Version 1.03)

・Added Event List

・Added Tutorial Skip

・When switching characters in intermission, their position will not reset

・Changed some wish requirements in the notebook

・Minor bug fixes

We hope this helps improve your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 gameplay experience.