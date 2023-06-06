 Skip to content

Super Puzzle Cross update for 6 June 2023

Super Puzzle Cross Version 0.2.6

Last edited by Wendy

Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.6! Features Steam Achievements and Cloud Save!

Version 0.2.6

Steamworks  
-Initial Steamworks integeration required for Steam features  
-Seven starter achievements have been added to Steam.  Expect more soon.  
-Steam auto cloud save activated for .sav files

Pat the Librarian  
-Now correctly takes 3 coins.

Bugfixes  
-Scepter pieces will now properly have random inner colors.  
-Plinko Coins will redrop if they have been dropping for more than 60 seconds.  
-Plinko Coins will redrop if they haven't moved for 10 frames.

