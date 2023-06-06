Super Puzzle Cross Version 0.2.6

Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.6! Features Steam Achievements and Cloud Save!

Version 0.2.6 Steamworks -Initial Steamworks integeration required for Steam features -Seven starter achievements have been added to Steam. Expect more soon. -Steam auto cloud save activated for .sav files Pat the Librarian -Now correctly takes 3 coins. Bugfixes -Scepter pieces will now properly have random inner colors. -Plinko Coins will redrop if they have been dropping for more than 60 seconds. -Plinko Coins will redrop if they haven't moved for 10 frames.