Super Puzzle Cross Version 0.2.6

Super Puzzle Cross updates to 0.2.6! Features Steam Achievements and Cloud Save!
Version 0.2.6
Steamworks
-Initial Steamworks integeration required for Steam features
-Seven starter achievements have been added to Steam. Expect more soon.
-Steam auto cloud save activated for .sav files
Pat the Librarian
-Now correctly takes 3 coins.
Bugfixes
-Scepter pieces will now properly have random inner colors.
-Plinko Coins will redrop if they have been dropping for more than 60 seconds.
-Plinko Coins will redrop if they haven't moved for 10 frames.
Changed files in this update