411: Early Access 0.18.11 - June 5, 2023 3:33 PM EST
• Reduced the frequency of mob stuns... particularly when soloing. I thought I fixed it in a previous patch, but I reaaaallly fixed it this time.
• Reduced mob attack speed, but increased mob strength in higher difficulties.
• You now earn less experience from mobs that are trivial for your level by difficulty.
• In general, you will now gain more experience from mobs in hell difficulty.
Nevergrind Online update for 5 June 2023
✨🎩Adjustments to experience, mob attacks, and stun frequency
