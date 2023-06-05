✨🎩Adjustments to experience, mob attacks, and stun frequency

411: Early Access 0.18.11 - June 5, 2023 3:33 PM EST

• Reduced the frequency of mob stuns... particularly when soloing. I thought I fixed it in a previous patch, but I reaaaallly fixed it this time.

• Reduced mob attack speed, but increased mob strength in higher difficulties.

• You now earn less experience from mobs that are trivial for your level by difficulty.

• In general, you will now gain more experience from mobs in hell difficulty.