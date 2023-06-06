Version 0.8.522STM, engine upgrade, coding upgrade, and a new weapon!

Hello everyone, with this latest PEP update we're upgrading the PEP engine and back end, this update decreases the chance of stutter and lock ups!
--NEW WEAPON--
Added - Boom Stick, new double barrel shotgun!
--NEW DEATH TIPS--
Added - Death Tips, pop ups on death that will "teach" you how to play!
--NEW MENU OPTION--
Added - Solo play to the main menu, this option includes Horde and the Practice Range!
--Weapons--
Fixed - G3 scope having to heavy fade effect,
Changed - s12 Firerate to 350 was 550.
Changed - s12 Aimmed Firerate to 300 was 500.
Changed - AK74u icon to be more clear on what the gun is,
--Entities and players--
Changed - Shooting upper chest now deals 12% more damage
--Gamemodes--
Added - every gun to both Item Caches and Mystery Wagon,
Added - Game Starting Stinger,
Added - Game Starting Announcer Voice for all modes.
Fixed - Mpx and Double Barrel using wrong extended mag models in Horde,
Changed - Extraction tower capture time to 20 seconds was 60,
Changed - Zombie Players no longer die to switch zombies in extraction,
Changed - Zombie Players Zombie switch to be faster in extraction,
--General--
Added - Interiors to most buildings in city map,
Added - Brick Impact Material and effect,
Fixed - loadout drops spawning 1 drop per player,
Fixed - white containers in stacks using cloud texture,
Fixed - Some weapons highlighting at different ranges,
Fixed - Grenade icon not updating on loadout drops,
Fixed - clients who arent host can click level selection button,
Changed - Zombie players will no longer see exaction extract UI,
Changed - Zombie UI will now disable on extraction mode ended,
Improved - Horde zombie hit detection,
Changed files in this update