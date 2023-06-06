Version 0.8.522STM, engine upgrade, coding upgrade, and a new weapon!

Share · View all patches · Build 11399996 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 20:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, with this latest PEP update we're upgrading the PEP engine and back end, this update decreases the chance of stutter and lock ups!

--NEW WEAPON--

Added - Boom Stick, new double barrel shotgun!



--NEW DEATH TIPS--

Added - Death Tips, pop ups on death that will "teach" you how to play!



--NEW MENU OPTION--

Added - Solo play to the main menu, this option includes Horde and the Practice Range!

--Weapons--

Fixed - G3 scope having to heavy fade effect,

Changed - s12 Firerate to 350 was 550.

Changed - s12 Aimmed Firerate to 300 was 500.

Changed - AK74u icon to be more clear on what the gun is,

--Entities and players--

Changed - Shooting upper chest now deals 12% more damage

--Gamemodes--

Added - every gun to both Item Caches and Mystery Wagon,

Added - Game Starting Stinger,

Added - Game Starting Announcer Voice for all modes.

Fixed - Mpx and Double Barrel using wrong extended mag models in Horde,

Changed - Extraction tower capture time to 20 seconds was 60,

Changed - Zombie Players no longer die to switch zombies in extraction,

Changed - Zombie Players Zombie switch to be faster in extraction,

--General--

Added - Interiors to most buildings in city map,

Added - Brick Impact Material and effect,

Fixed - loadout drops spawning 1 drop per player,

Fixed - white containers in stacks using cloud texture,

Fixed - Some weapons highlighting at different ranges,

Fixed - Grenade icon not updating on loadout drops,

Fixed - clients who arent host can click level selection button,

Changed - Zombie players will no longer see exaction extract UI,

Changed - Zombie UI will now disable on extraction mode ended,

Improved - Horde zombie hit detection,