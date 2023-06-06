 Skip to content

PEP update for 6 June 2023

Version 0.8.522STM, engine upgrade, coding upgrade, and a new weapon!

Build 11399996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, with this latest PEP update we're upgrading the PEP engine and back end, this update decreases the chance of stutter and lock ups!

--NEW WEAPON--
Added - Boom Stick, new double barrel shotgun!

--NEW DEATH TIPS--
Added - Death Tips, pop ups on death that will "teach" you how to play!

--NEW MENU OPTION--
Added - Solo play to the main menu, this option includes Horde and the Practice Range!

--Weapons--
Fixed - G3 scope having to heavy fade effect,

Changed - s12 Firerate to 350 was 550.
Changed - s12 Aimmed Firerate to 300 was 500.
Changed - AK74u icon to be more clear on what the gun is,

--Entities and players--
Changed - Shooting upper chest now deals 12% more damage

--Gamemodes--
Added - every gun to both Item Caches and Mystery Wagon,
Added - Game Starting Stinger,
Added - Game Starting Announcer Voice for all modes.

Fixed - Mpx and Double Barrel using wrong extended mag models in Horde,

Changed - Extraction tower capture time to 20 seconds was 60,
Changed - Zombie Players no longer die to switch zombies in extraction,
Changed - Zombie Players Zombie switch to be faster in extraction,

--General--
Added - Interiors to most buildings in city map,
Added - Brick Impact Material and effect,

Fixed - loadout drops spawning 1 drop per player,
Fixed - white containers in stacks using cloud texture,
Fixed - Some weapons highlighting at different ranges,
Fixed - Grenade icon not updating on loadout drops,
Fixed - clients who arent host can click level selection button,

Changed - Zombie players will no longer see exaction extract UI,
Changed - Zombie UI will now disable on extraction mode ended,
Improved - Horde zombie hit detection,

