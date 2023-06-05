Warlordocracy Early Access v5.8

You can now fill up buckets with water and use them to put out fires (see video below). Fires now make crackling sounds. Also, You can now just attack the bandit camp without negotiating and still complete Ch.1. Lots of other bug fixes.

Complete list of changes:

-Improved sprites for some common objects, adding more of an outline.

-Added new objects: merlon (stone cover for battlements on city walls).

-Player is no longer prompted for stealing when getting multiple items at once.

-Fixed bug where text wouldn't delete when returning to main menu from journal.

-Fixed bug from previous patch where dead mobiles wouldn't look dead on map load.

-Fixed bug from previous patch where map script isn't immediately called when map loads.

-You can now attack the bandits immediately after talking to Feluco without failing.

-You must now use the wagon to travel instead of just talking to the driver.

-Buckets now obtainable items (to fill with water and put out fires).

-New item: flint and steel (for lighting campfires and cannons).

-New item: bucket of water (for extinguishing fires).

-New objects: ship, smokestack, wallBrickB, wallBrickC.

-Wells, fountains, etc. now let you fill buckets.

-New tiles: wallTile3 (large brick walls).

-Fire now makes sound effects.